Morning Report: Michael Bisping: Conor McGregor ‘100 percent’ gets a title shot with win over Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor always feels one win away from a title shot.

“The Notorious” former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion hasn’t fought since July 2021 when suffering a nasty broken leg opposite Dustin Poirier. Seemingly all healed up and good to go, McGregor’s return is set for the second half of 2023, coming at the conclusion of The Ultimate Fighter 31’s finale.

Standing across from McGregor will be one-time UFC title challenger and three-time Bellator lightweight titleholder Michael Chandler. While both enter the bout on losses, Michael Bisping believes a title shot for either fan favorite is in the cards.

“If McGregor gets it done, will we see him fight for the title next? That is a given,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “That is 100 percent. Just prepare yourself mentally for that. Regardless of whatever you think, he’s the biggest star in the sport. He’s a former two-weight division champion, and he’s a person that people want to see fight.

“So, if he goes out there and beats Michael Chandler, who’s one of the top-ranked lightweights on the planet, and he does it in exciting fashion, I’ll be honest, I’d have no problem with him fighting for the belt. McGregor vs. Chandler, I’m excited. Take my money already.”

Chandler has been targeting a McGregor showdown since his arrival in the promotion in Jan. 2021, whether at 155 or 170 pounds. It looked like “Iron” was again out of luck as just a few weeks ago, his past foe Tony Ferguson was the one most linked to being McGregor’s next dance partner.

In terms of danger and current divisional status, Chandler outweighs Ferguson at this stage and is on the list of people to set “El Cucuy” back. Ferguson is currently riding a five-fight losing streak and because of his believed decline, the former middleweight champ in Bisping can’t help but heap praise onto the Irishman for any say he may have had in the matchmaking.

“I respect him for taking this fight,” Bisping said of McGregor. “There were easier fights for him to take. There was a rumor that McGregor was going to go up against Tony Ferguson.

“Tony Ferguson would’ve been — with respect to Tony — a kind of more winnable fight … It’s a tough fight for McGregor. He’s been away for a while. He’s getting older. He’s been partying a bit. He snapped his leg. He’s got up to 170 [pounds], 185, 205, whatever he weighs. Now, if the fight takes place at 155, he’s gotta lose all that mass. He’s gotta come off all the supplements he’s been taking, he’s gotta get fit, get in shape, and he’s gotta stay focused.”

There is no official date for McGregor vs. Chandler as of yet. McGregor still needs to re-enter the USADA testing pool after exiting in 2022.

FINAL THOUGHTS

I sure hope Bisping is wrong, but you have to imagine that he’s probably right. It would be too hard for the UFC to resist.

