UFC San Antonio poster released featuring Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen

Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen have a new site for their highly anticipated clash and that means a new official poster.

On Monday, the UFC released the poster for UFC San Antonio, which takes place March 25 at AT&T Center is headlined by a contenders’ clash between “Chito” and Sandhagen, currently Nos. 6 and No. 4 respectively in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings.

Check out the poster here:

Your official poster for #UFCSanAntonio has arrived



Sat. Mar 25 | @ATTCenter | Tix On Sale Feb 10

The two were originally set to fight at UFC APEX on Feb. 18, but were recently rescheduled to headline the upcoming San Antonio event.

Vera is one of the hottest fighters at 135 pounds, having won four straight fights and five of his past six. Along the way, he has racked up Fight of the Night bonuses, including for his most recent outing, a fourth-round head kick knockout of Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego.

Sandhagen is working his way back to a title shot after falling short of an interim bid against Petr Yan at UFC 267. He rebounded with a cut stoppage victory against Song Yadong this past September.

Also expected to take place on the March 25 card, Holly Holm welcomes Yana Santos back to the octagon, Andrea Lee fights Maycee Barber in a flyweight bout, and featherweight veterans Alex Caceres and Nate Landwehr go head to head.