Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing 4 event on April 1 headlined by Anthony Pettis vs. Roy Jones Jr., also features Jose Aldo, Vitor Belfort

Jorge Masvidal is bringing out the stars from the world of MMA for his next boxing event.

The UFC welterweight contender announced Monday on The MMA Hour that the PFL’s Anthony Pettis will face the legendary Roy Jones Jr. in the main event of Gamebred Boxing 4, which takes place April 1 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Pettis vs. Jones is scheduled to be an eight-round boxing match. The main event matchup pits Pettis, a former UFC lightweight champion, against the 54-year-old Jones, a four-division world champion and one of the most accomplished boxers of his generation.

“I’ve always been a fan of Roy Jones,” Masvidal said. “Always wanted to work with Roy Jones in some capacity. He’s going to be fighting someone that inspired me in my career numerous times. WEC champion, UFC champion, I think both his wins for the UFC title were finishes. This guy has knockouts and finishes at 145, 155, 170, it’s crazy what this guy has done in his career in MMA. Great striker.

“He agreed to fight the walking, living legend, the pound-for-pound king, one of the best fighters, athletes, I’ve ever seen in combat sports, period, versus Anthony Pettis.”

The event airs live on pay-per-view.

“Showtime” isn’t the only cagefighter to be part of this card, as former UFC champions Jose Aldo and Vitor Belfort, as well as longtime MMA standouts Paul Daley, Ronaldo “Jacaré” Souza, Paul Daley, Jeremy Stephens, and Pearl Gonzalez are also expected to be part of the lineup.

Aldo, who recently retired from MMA and is expected to make his pro boxing debut on Feb. 10 against Alberto Emmanuel Zambrano, is set to fight fellow UFC veteran Stephens. This will be the second time that Aldo and Stephens have crossed swords, with Aldo defeating Stephens by first-round TKO at UFC Calgary in July 2018.

In another MMA-to-boxing rematch, Belfort gets another shot at Souza after Souza finished him via strikes inside of a round at UFC 198. This is Belfort’s second boxing appearance since making short work of heavyweight legend Evander Holyfield in a September 2021 exhibition bout, while Jacaré makes his boxing debut.

A UFC, Invicta FC, and BKFC veteran, Gonzalez has become a staple of Gamebred Boxing, with wins in her first two appearances for Masvidal’s promotion. This past November, she scored a first-round TKO of Ivana Coleman. Gonzalez fights former UFC fighter Gina Mazany on April 1.

UFC, Bellator, and Strikeforce veteran Paul Daley is also expected to compete at the event, facing MMA fighter and boxer Anthony Taylor.

According to Masvidal, all the matchups will be pro bouts, not exhibitions.

See the current lineup for Gamebred Boxing 4 here (all bouts six rounds except for main event).

Anthony Pettis vs. Roy Jones Jr.

Vitor Belfort vs. Ronaldo Souza

Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens

Pearl Gonzalez vs. Gina Mazany

Paul Daley vs. Anthony Taylor

Devin Cushing vs. Damian Marciano

Dillon Klecker vs. Josh Burns

Bi Nguyen vs. TBD