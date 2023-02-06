The MMA Hour with Michael Chandler, Jorge Masvidal, Ryan Bader, Chris Weidman, Johnny Eblen, and Brennan Ward

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We recap another wild weekend in combat sports.

1:30 p.m.: Michael Chandler returns to discuss landing the co-starring role on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter opposite Conor McGregor.

2 p.m.: Jorge Masvidal is back to break some big news.

2:30 p.m.: Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader reflects on his Bellator 290 win over Fedor Emelianenko, what it was like to retire a legend, and more.

2:50 p.m.: Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen reflects on his Bellator 290 win over Anatoly Tokov, fighting on CBS, what’s next, and more.

3:10 p.m.: Chris Weidman stops by to provide an update on his health and possible UFC return.

3:40 p.m.: Brennan Ward looks back at his big win over Sabah Homasi on Bellator’s CBS debut.

4 p.m.: We look back at GC’s and the Parlay Pals’ best bets for the combat sports weekend.

