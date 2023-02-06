 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Michael Chandler, Jorge Masvidal, Ryan Bader, Chris Weidman, Johnny Eblen, and Brennan Ward

By Ariel Helwani
MMA Fighting

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We recap another wild weekend in combat sports.

1:30 p.m.: Michael Chandler returns to discuss landing the co-starring role on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter opposite Conor McGregor.

2 p.m.: Jorge Masvidal is back to break some big news.

2:30 p.m.: Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader reflects on his Bellator 290 win over Fedor Emelianenko, what it was like to retire a legend, and more.

2:50 p.m.: Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen reflects on his Bellator 290 win over Anatoly Tokov, fighting on CBS, what’s next, and more.

3:10 p.m.: Chris Weidman stops by to provide an update on his health and possible UFC return.

3:40 p.m.: Brennan Ward looks back at his big win over Sabah Homasi on Bellator’s CBS debut.

4 p.m.: We look back at GC’s and the Parlay Pals’ best bets for the combat sports weekend.

