The ‘UFC 284 Countdown’ video highlights the best action set to go down this Saturday at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

In the main event, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev puts his belt on the line against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, in “The Great’s” own backyard. The lightweight title isn’t the only thing on the line though, as Volkanovski and Makhachev are currently the top two pound-for-pound fighters in the world, making this a superfight not just for the belt, but for the title of Best Fighter In The World.

In the co-main event, top contenders Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett compete for the interim featherweight championship and the right to face Volkanovski next, once the champion settles his business with Makhachev. This is both men’s first shot at UFC gold and with a host of rising contenders surging up the featherweight ranks, it may well be the last for whoever loses on Saturday.

Check out UFC 284 Countdown above.