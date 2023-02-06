On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 68

Serghei Spivac made the most of his first UFC main event spot as he dispatched Derrick Lewis in less than three minutes to cap off UFC Vegas 68 and extend his win streak to three fights. After the quick submission win, how much of a step up should Spivac get?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee recap UFC Vegas 68 from a matchmaking perspective and discuss what could be next for Spivac following his biggest career win, along with where Lewis could go. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Devin Clark following his big win over Da Un Jung, Marcin Tybura after defeating Blagoy Ivanov, along with fellow winners Adam Fugitt, Tatsuro Taira, and more.

Also, the hosts discuss Bellator’s CBS debut with Bellator 290 this past Saturday, why it was a success, and how to improve upon it should they return to the network.

