UFC Vegas 68 post-fight bonuses: Serghei Spivac among 4 ‘Performance of the Night’ winners

There were contracts to hand out with the winners of Road to UFC crowned at UFC Vegas 68. But four fighters also took home $50,000 “Performance of the Night” bonuses, including headliner Serghei Spivac.

Spivac steamrolled one-time title challenger Derrick Lewis to notch his biggest career win and extend his current winning streak to three fights. For his effort, he took home a bonus he very loudly called for after his win.

Two of the performance bonuses went out to Road to UFC winners, with Rinya Nakamura an easy pick for his scintillating first-round knockout of Toshiomi Kazama in the bantamweight final. Lightweight winner Anshul Jubli also impressed with a second round TKO via ground and pound.

In the final bonus, prelim opener Tatsuro Taira captured the $50,000 check with a first-round triangle-armbar of Jesus Santos Aguilar to extend his unbeaten streak to 13-0.

UFC Vegas 68 took place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas and aired on ESPN+.