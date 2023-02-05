 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Serghei Spivac vs. Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights

By MMA Fighting Newswire
UFC Fight Night: Lewis v Spivac Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Watch Serghei Spivac vs. Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC Vegas 68, courtesy of the UFC.

UFC Vegas: Lewis vs. Spivac took place February 4 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC heavyweight veterans Serghei Spivac (16-3) and Derrick Lewis (26-11, 1 NC) collided in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.

Catch the video highlights below.

For more on Spivac vs. Lewis, check out the live blog courtesy of MMA Fighting’s Steven Marrocco.

Round 1: Lewis headhunting early as he closes the distance. Spivac works his jab, and Lewis tries to sneak in an uppercut. They end up in the clinch, and Spivac hip tosses Lewis to the mat. There are those odds right there...Spivac is in side control and looks in no danger of losing position. Lewis rolls to his knees and takes a few punches before deciding to be on his back. Spivac is all over him, taking mount and wailing away as he tries to get up. Spivac grabs ahold of his neck and drags him back down, but Lewis powers back up. Lewis misses on a roll and Spivac stays around his waist before throwing Lewis back to the canvas. Lewis is back up, then back down. Back up, back down, punches...that’s Spivac’s playbook. But as it turns out, Spivac is ready to capitalize when Lewis rolls to his back and he’s right there with the arm triangle. It’s in deep, and there’s no escaping for Lewis, who meekly taps out. All over.

Serghei Spivac def. Derrick Lewis via submission (arm-triangle choke) - Round 1, 3:05

