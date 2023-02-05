Watch Serghei Spivac vs. Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC Vegas 68, courtesy of the UFC.

UFC Vegas: Lewis vs. Spivac took place February 4 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC heavyweight veterans Serghei Spivac (16-3) and Derrick Lewis (26-11, 1 NC) collided in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.

Catch the video highlights below.

Ready for the biggest fight of his career!



Sergei Spivac enters for his first main event at #UFCVegas68 pic.twitter.com/av3xGPdkge — UFC (@ufc) February 5, 2023

The Beast is back in action!@TheBeast_UFC coming to get back in the win column in our #UFCVegas68 main event pic.twitter.com/vVntsav7Mp — UFC (@ufc) February 5, 2023

THE BIGGEST WIN OF SPIVAC'S CAREER!!



The Polar Bear submits Derrick Lewis in round 1 to close the show at #UFCVegas68 ‍❄️ pic.twitter.com/D1NMlWUFKC — UFC (@ufc) February 5, 2023

Three straight wins, three straight finishes for Serghei Spivac! #UFCVegas68 pic.twitter.com/2PXmKf8eLy — UFC (@ufc) February 5, 2023

Serghei Spivac with a respectful message for Jon Jones after #UFCVegas68 pic.twitter.com/Q4odXYDmH2 — UFC (@ufc) February 5, 2023

For more on Spivac vs. Lewis, check out the live blog courtesy of MMA Fighting’s Steven Marrocco.