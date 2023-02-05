Bellator 290 post-fight show: Reaction to Fedor Emelianenko’s final fight, Bellator’s CBS debut

Bellator’s debut on CBS has come and gone, the career of the legendary Fedor Emelianenko is officially over, and it wasn’t the happy ending most MMA fans were hoping for.

Following Saturday’s Bellator 290 event, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaun Al-Shatti, and Jed Meshew react to Emelianenko’s first-round TKO loss to heavyweight champion Ryan Bader in the main event, Bader’s classy response to how it all played out, whether or not a fight with Francis Ngannou could happen, how the card performed as a whole, Johnny Eblen’s stock after a fantastic performance against Anatoly Tokov to retain his middleweight championship, Brennan Ward’s sensational finish of Sabah Homasi, Lorenz Larkin’s knockout of the year contender, and more.

Watch the Bellator 290 post-fight show above, or an audio-only version of the show can also be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you get your pods.