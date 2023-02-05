‘It seemed like Derrick Lewis didn’t even try’: Fighters react to Serghei Spivac’s UFC Vegas 68 win

Serghei Spivac picked up his biggest win to date by making it look easy against one-time heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis.

Spivac manhandled Lewis on the canvas before locking in the first-round submission in the main event of UFC Vegas 68, which took place Saturday at UFC APEX In Las Vegas.

Lewis tapped to an arm-triangle at the 3:05 mark of the opening frame, losing his third straight and fourth in his five past outings. Spivac has won his past five and climbs the list of potential contenders to the currently vacant heavyweight title.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC Vegas 68 main card.

