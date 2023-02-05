 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2 set for May 20 in Dublin

By Mike Heck
Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano Photo by J. Yim/Getty Images

One of the greatest women’s boxing matchups of all-time is getting run back this spring.

On Saturday night at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Amanda Serrano defeated Erika Cruz via unanimous decision. Following the victory, promoter Eddie Hearn revealed that the highly anticipated rematch between Serrano and Katie Taylor will take place for the undisputed lightweight title on May 20 in Dublin, Ireland.

Check out the promotional video from DAZN Boxing on social media confirming the bout below.

As of now, a venue has not been announced for the blockbuster matchup.

In their first meeting in front of a sold out crowd at Madison Square Garden in April 2022, Taylor defeated Serrano via split decision in a “Fight of the Year” contender inside the squared circle. Since then, the 36-year-old has gone on to defeat Karen Elizabeth Carabajal via unanimous decision in October.

Serrano’s victory on Saturday was her second straight since the loss to Taylor. “The Real Deal” earned a unanimous decision victory over Sarah Mahfoud this past September to pick up her 45th pro win.

