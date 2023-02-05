UFC Vegas 68 live blog: Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac

This is the UFC Vegas 68 live blog for Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac, the heavyweight headliner for Saturday’s fight card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Lewis, a one-time title challenger and the No. 7 heavyweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, has lost three of his past four outings, with a knockout of Chris Daukaus the lone bright spot among knockout losses to Ciryl Gane, Tai Tuivasa and, most recently, Sergei Pavlovich. Still, Lewis’ heavy hands bring an X-factor to every fight he takes.

Spivac, meanwhile, owns a pair of recent TKO wins on his resume coming into the fight. But his bread and butter is his ground and pound, which makes him a potentially tough matchup for Lewis. Ranked No. 12 in the UFC rankings, Spivac has walked a far less difficult road in terms of opposition, but he aims to get a win over Lewis to bolster his resume for bigger challenges in the big-man division.

Check out the UFC Vegas 68 live blog.