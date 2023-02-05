UFC 284 free fight video: Alexander Volkanovski settles Max Holloway trilogy in dominant fashion

It took Alexander Volkanovski three tries to put Max Holloway behind him for good, but the UFC featherweight champion saved his best for last.

Volkanovski and Holloway met for their third and final time in July 2022 at UFC 276. Heading into the match, Volkanovski held a 2-0 edge in the series, winning decisions in both 2019 and 2020. Their second fight was mired in controversy, however, with many believing that Holloway was robbed on the judges’ scorecards.

That set the stage for a winner-takes-all matchup at UFC 276 — and Volkanovski quieted any of his remaining doubters with one of the finest performances of his career.

The No. 1 pound-for-pound male fighter in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, Volkanovski is set to challenge UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev for champ-champ status on Feb. 12 in the main event of UFC 284, which takes place at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

The champion vs. champion affair marks one of the few collisions in MMA history to feature fighters ranked No. 1 and No. 2 on the UFC’s pound-for-pound list.