 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC Vegas 68 video: Rinya Nakamura demolishes Toshiomi Kazama in 33 seconds with brutal knockout

By Shaun Al-Shatti
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Kazama v Nakamura Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Rinya Nakamura made one heck of an impression in his official UFC debut.

Nakamura, 27, pulled off an early candidate for Knockout of the Year with a devastating 33-second finish of Toshiomi Kazama to win the Road to UFC bantamweight tournament at UFC Vegas 68. The Japanese prospect came out throwing hands with reckless abandon and quickly landed a brutal counter left that put Kazama out cold on the canvas.

Watch video of Nakamura’s finishing sequence below.

“That was crazy,” Nakamura said afterward. “I’ve been dreaming of fighting in this cage for a long time, such a long time. Fifteen years.”

The son of MMA pioneer Kozo Nakamura, Nakamura (7-0) won both of his bouts in the Road to UFC tournament with first-round stoppages, submitting Gugun Gusman and then knocking out Shohei Nose. He now enters the UFC as a name to watch in the 135-pound division.

For Kazama (10-3), the setback marked just the second knockout loss of the 25-year-old’s MMA career.

Check out complete results of UFC Vegas 68 here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting