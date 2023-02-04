Filed under: News Bellator Latest News Bellator 290 post-fight press conference video By MMA Fighting Newswire Feb 4, 2023, 11:16pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter The Bellator 290 post-fight press conference will feature all the winners from the main card Saturday night, along with Bellator MMA President Scott Coker. Check out the video above. Get the latest gear UFC 283 Artist Series Main Event T-Shirt UFC 283 Artist Series Co-Main Event T-Shirt UFC 283 Event T-Shirt UFC Official Fight Gloves Glover Teixeira Brazil Pride T-Shirt Brandon Moreno Paint T-Shirt Paddy Pimblett Baddy Live T-Shirt UFC 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Fight Glove More From MMA Fighting Bellator 290 Results: Bader vs. Fedor 2 Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler to coach TUF 31, clash later this year UFC heavyweight prospect Hamdy Abdelwahab receives 2-year suspension from USADA Cody Garbrandt meets replacement opponent Trevin Jones at UFC 285 Fedor Emelianenko: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s complete MMA retirement something I could never do Bellator 290 weigh-in results: Ryan Bader, Fedor Emelianenko on point for championship rematch, one fighter misses by almost 3 pounds Loading comments...
