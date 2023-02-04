UFC Vegas 68 video: Tatsuro Taira taps Jesus Santos Aguilar with triangle-armbar in first

Tatsuro Taira picked up his second submission win in as many UFC appearances by forcing Jesus Santos Aguilar to tap at UFC Vegas 68.

Taira rolled into a triangle and then went belly-down with an armbar to get the win at 4:20 of the opening frame in the first bout of Saturday’s fight card at UFC APEX.

Check out the finish below.

Aguilar tried to put Taira on his list of submission victims with an early guillotine attempt. But without the correct position, he did little more than hold Taira’s head before giving up the move. That put Taira on top for a quick advance to mount, where he secured the triangle and then rolled to cinch the hold.

Aguilar suffers his first UFC loss after an eight-fight winning streak topped by a Contender Series win earned him a spot in the octagon. Taira is now 13-0 as a professional after a debut armbar submission of CJ Vergara at UFC Vegas 62.