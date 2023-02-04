Watch Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader 2 full fight video highlights from the main card of Bellator 290, courtesy of CBS and other outlets.

Bellator 290: Fedor vs. Bader 2 took place Feb. 4 at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Fedor Emelianenko (40-7, 1 NC) took on Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader (31-7, 1 NC) in the main event. The fight aired live on CBS.

Catch the video highlights below.





Heavyweight Champion @RyanBader becomes the first man ever to defeat Fedor twice.



#Bellator290 | & + | LIVE NOW pic.twitter.com/Ui7BUBE0L6 — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) February 5, 2023

Legends never die, no matter what ❤️



What an incredible career Fedor has had.



#Bellator290 | & + | LIVE NOW pic.twitter.com/oyPhFcAoph — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) February 5, 2023

Round 1

Fedor comes out in orthodox, his normal bouncing style. Bader also in orthodox, with the jerky motion.

Fedor tries a lead right early. Bader lands a right and goes in for a takedown but Fedor stuffs it. Bader putting the pressure on.

Fedor eats a left hook that bloodies the nose.

They get into an engagement and Bader lands an uppercut that stuns Fedor!! Both men swinging wildly! Bader catches Fedor again and he goes to ground! Fedor still in it but Bader follows him down and he’s in the guard and working for elbows!

Fedor trying to recover and defend. Bader lands some good shots and gets to half guard. Bader goes HAM on some hammerfists and Fedor covers up! He moves off but Bader is has a power grip on the back side. Fedor tries to move but can’t and more big shots from Bader!!! He keeps laying into him and Herb Dean steps in.

Sadly predictable.