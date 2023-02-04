Bellator 290 video: Brennan Ward blasts Sabah Homasi with brutal head kick leading to second-round knockout

Brennan Ward continued his career resurgence with a highlight reel finish for the first ever Bellator fight on CBS.

After nearly being clobbered in the opening round, Ward came back with a ferocious head kick that floored opponent Sabah Homasi in the second frame. As soon as Homasi hit the ground, Ward followed up with a barrage of punches that left the referee no choice but to stop the fight with the end coming at 1:34 in the second round to kick off the Bellator 290 main card.

“Sabah is tough as hell, he almost knocked me out in the first round,” Ward said following his third straight win. “I need a title shot. I’m ready to go.”

In a fight that was billed as an all-action slugfest before it even started, Homasi and Ward were throwing bombs from the first exchange. Homasi drew first blood — both literally and figuratively — after he opened a cut under Ward’s eye while gunning for a knockout with a well-timed jumping knee strike and taking his opponent off his feet with several stinging calf kicks.

Ward turned to his grappling to slow Homasi down as he dragged the fight to the ground, took the back and started looking for the submission. The welterweights eventually got back to the feet with Ward pressing forward with flurries and Homasi biting down on his mouthpiece and firing right back at him.

As the second round got started, Homasi appeared to running low on gas, which allowed the ultra-aggressive Ward to come after him with an unabated number of strikes. Ward connected with a combination that opened a gash on Homasi’s head and soon enough is dyed-blonde hair was streaked red with blood.

Ward continued dishing out the punishment until he uncorked a massive head kick that blasted Homasi and the American Top Team fighter crashed to the canvas. From there, Ward jumped to the ground and started unleashing punches in succession until it was clear that Homasi was done.

After a nearly five year absence from the sport, Ward returned to Bellator in 2022 and picked up back-to-back knockout wins. Now he’s added a third finish to his resume with the win over Homasi and Ward appears back better than ever while nearing title contention at 170 pounds.