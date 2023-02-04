Bellator 290 video: Lorenz Larkin destroys Mukhamed Berkhamov with Knockout of the Year-worthy elbow

Lorenz Larkin made sure there was nothing illegal about his elbow this time.

In a rematch of a Bellator 283 bout that ended in a no contest when Larkin landed an illegal strike to the back of the head of Mukhamed Berkhamov, Larkin crushed Berkhamov with a standing elbow at Bellator 290 on Saturday that left the Russian welterweight completely unconscious on the mat.

Watch the unbelievable strike above.

Larkin picked up right where he left off in their first encounter, using his deft striking to put the previously undefeated Berkhamov on the defensive. Once he found his opening, Larkin fired off a dagger to the side of Berkhamov’s head that immediately rendered him limp. Berkhamov was frozen, staring into the void as the bout was called at the 1:41 mark of the opening round.

Excluding the previous no contest, that’s seven straight wins now for Larkin, who possibly earned himself a title shot with his impressive performance.

Berkhamov falls to 14-1 (1 NC) after suffering his first loss.