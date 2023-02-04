Bellator 290 live blog: Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko 2

This is the Bellator 290 live blog for Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko 2, the heavyweight title fight in Inglewood, Calif.

After 23 years and 46 fights, the legendary career of “The Last Emperor” finally comes to a close on Saturday. Making his name in Pride FC in the early 2000s, Fedor was the consensus “Baddest Man on the Planet” for over seven years, before finally suffering his first true career defeat in 2010. Since then, Fedor’s career has had a few ups and downs, but somehow, at 46 years old, one of the greatest fighters to ever live finds himself on the cusp of claiming another world championship, and writing a storybook ending for the ages.

In Fedor’s way stands Bader, the last man to defeat him and the current Bellator heavyweight champion. Bader won the heavyweight title by knocking out Fedor in the finals of the 2018 Heavyweight Grand Prix, and tonight, “Darth” hopes to become the only man to ever beat the legendary Fedor twice.

