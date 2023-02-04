Bellator 290 video: Chris Gonzalez knocks out Max Rohskopf after nasty flurry

Chris Gonzalez put Max Rohskopf down the hard way.

The bantamweight scored the first finish of the night at Bellator 290 on Saturday, rocking Rohskopf with a right hand that banged off the top of Rohskopf’s head before battering him with punches on the ground to put him away.

Watch the ugly knockout above.

Gonzalez’s takedown and grappling defense was on point throughout the fight as he either stuffed Rohskopf’s takedown attempts or scrambled out of danger when put on the mat. Rohskopf did his best to bring the fight into his world, but once Gonzalez got his hands going the writing was on the wall. After hurting Rohskopf on the feet, Gonzalez landed several unanswered blows on a prone Rohskopf to score the stoppage at the 2:11 mark of Round 2.

With the win, Gonzalez improves to 7-2 inside the Bellator cage, while Rohskopf is now 2-2 since his one-shot stint with the UFC back in June 2020.