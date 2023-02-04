UFC Vegas 68 loses Mandy Bohm vs. Ji Yeon Kim just hours before the event

UFC Vegas 68 has lost a fight just hours before the card is set to begin.

According to UFC officials, flyweight Mandy Bohm has been forced out of her fight on Saturday due to illness. As a result her matchup against Ji Yeon Kim has been pulled from the card, which takes place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Bohm vs. Kim was originally scheduled as part of the preliminary card, which has a later start time than usual with the fights kicking off at 10 p.m. ET followed by the main card at 1 a.m. ET.

Bohm is currently 0-2 in her UFC campaign with back-to-back losses to Victoria Leonardo and Ariane Lipski.

Meanwhile, Kim was seeking her first win after a four-fight losing streak dating back to 2020 after falling to Alexa Grasso, Molly McCann, Priscila Cachoeira and Joselyne Edwards in consecutive bouts.

Overall, Kim sports a 3-6 resume in her UFC career but now she’ll have to wait until a later date to attempt to end her losing skid.

UFC Vegas 68 will move forward as an 11-fight card with a five-fight main card capped off by a heavyweight showdown as Derrick Lewis clashes with Serghei Spivac.