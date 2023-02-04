‘TUF all my children edition’: Pros react to Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler announcement

Dustin Poirier isn’t the only one to offer his thoughts to the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler announcement Saturday morning by UFC President Dana White.
See how the pros reacted to the big news below:
TUF all my children edition https://t.co/ZrGn8SHl6E— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 4, 2023
Cold blooded— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 4, 2023
Boxing fans should learn from MMA fans to support fighters. McGregor 1-3 in his last four fights. Choked out, knocked out. His opponent is 1-3 in his last four fights, knocked out and choked out. But it’s a massive fight and the fans don’t care one bit. @PFLMMA @MostVpromotions— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 4, 2023
Happy day in the Johnson household! Seeing my grandchildren coach TUF. Proud Grandpa. I could cry. https://t.co/DwzsJXm2Rt pic.twitter.com/DijGHf5q9L— Michael Johnson (@Menace155) February 4, 2023
Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler coaching TUF then fighting ! This should bring some life back to TUF— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 4, 2023
Since Chandler is scheduled to be coach in TUF not Ferguson… I’m reconsidering about my political views of death penalty’s… hey @TonyFergusonXT are you ready to rumble in Miami !? #ufc #mma @ufc @danawhite @seanshelby— Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) February 4, 2023
Love it! https://t.co/uRbdY1NL9t— Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) February 4, 2023
Well there goes that idea https://t.co/XrEoJTS9BQ— #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) February 4, 2023
Pumped is an understatement. #TUF31 #TUF #mcgregorvschandler pic.twitter.com/lzeyBCEZmn— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 4, 2023
Last time @TheNotoriousMMA was on TUF… what a time (2015) pic.twitter.com/vynyi5qXFl— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) February 4, 2023
I want to see Michael Chandler as a TUF coach.— Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) February 4, 2023
Can you imagine the speeches?
My debut in New York was the first time I met him. Justin Gaetjhe and Usman rode in a limo. Chandler rode in the bus with the rest of us. Saying motivational shit the entire time.— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) February 4, 2023
