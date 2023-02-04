 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Reaction: Conor Mcgregor is back, will fight Michael Chandler after coaching The Ultimate Fighter

By MMA Fighting Newswire
On Saturday morning, UFC president Dana White returned to the promotion’s social media channels to announce a variety of news — including the return of Conor McGregor to face Michael Chandler, not only inside the octagon, but as opposing coaches on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and New York Ric react to that news, discuss whether or not it was the right pairing, #UFC287 having an official destination on April 8, and more.

Watch the reaction to the big news in the video above. Audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

