Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler to coach TUF 31, clash later this year

Conor McGregor will return to fight this year, but he will coach The Ultimate Fighter first.

The former UFC champion, who hasn’t fought since he broke this tibia against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10, 2021, will coach against Michael Chandler for the upcoming season of TUF 31, according to an announcement by UFC president Dana White on Saturday. morning.

Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler will premiere on ESPN/ESPN+ on May 30 and runs through Aug. 15.

There is no date or site yet for the targeted fight between McGregor and Chandler.

It’s the second TUF coaching stint for McGregor in his career since he coached against Uriah Faber.

Chandler (23-8) has been openly campaigning to be McGregor’s return fight for months. He has lost three of this four fights. He was submitted by Poirier at UFC 281 in his last outing.

McGregor (22-6) is coming off a two-fight skid - both losses to Poirier.

Chandler reacted to the news below.