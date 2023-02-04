Watch the Bellator 290 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the preliminary card at 6 p.m. ET on Friday. The fight card for this portion of the event is as follows:
Neiman Gracie vs. Dante Schiro
Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov
Henry Corrales vs. Akhmed Magomedov
Steve Mowry vs. Ali Isaev
Chris Gonzalez vs. Max Rohskopf
Grant Neal vs. Karl Albrektsson
Alejandra Lara vs. Diana Avsaragova
Darrion Caldwell vs. Nikita Mikhailov
Isaiah Hokit vs. Peter Ishiguro
Ethan Hughes vs. Yusuf Karakaya
In the main event, MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko fights for the final time in a heavyweight title rematch against Bellator champion Ryan Bader.
