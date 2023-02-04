UFC Vegas 68 Results: Lewis vs. Spivac

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 68 results for the Lewis vs. Spivac event, a live blog of the main event, and more from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev.

Heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac will clash in the main event. Lewis has lost three of his past four fights, while Spivac has reeled off five wins in his past six outings.

Da Un Jung and Devin Clark will clash in a light heavyweight contest in the co-main event.

Check out UFC Vegas 68 results below.

Main card (ESPN+ at 1 a.m. ET)

Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac

Da Un Jung vs. Devin Clark

Marcin Tybura vs. Blagoy Ivanov

Doo Ho Choi vs. Kyle Nelson

Yusaku Kinoshita vs. Adam Fugitt

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Jeka Saragih vs. Anshul Jubli

Jeong Yeong Lee vs. Zha Yi

Toshiomi Kazama vs. Rinya Nakamura

Seung Guk Choi vs. Hyun Sung Park

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mandy Bohm

Jun Yong Park vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Tatsuro Taira vs. Jesus Santos Aguilar