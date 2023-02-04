 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC Vegas 68 Results: Lewis vs. Spivac

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Lewis v Spivac Weigh-in
Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac meet in UFC Vegas 68’s main event.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 68 results for the Lewis vs. Spivac event, a live blog of the main event, and more from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev.

Heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac will clash in the main event. Lewis has lost three of his past four fights, while Spivac has reeled off five wins in his past six outings.

Da Un Jung and Devin Clark will clash in a light heavyweight contest in the co-main event.

Check out UFC Vegas 68 results below.

Main card (ESPN+ at 1 a.m. ET)
Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac

Da Un Jung vs. Devin Clark

Marcin Tybura vs. Blagoy Ivanov

Doo Ho Choi vs. Kyle Nelson

Yusaku Kinoshita vs. Adam Fugitt

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Jeka Saragih vs. Anshul Jubli

Jeong Yeong Lee vs. Zha Yi

Toshiomi Kazama vs. Rinya Nakamura

Seung Guk Choi vs. Hyun Sung Park

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mandy Bohm

Jun Yong Park vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Tatsuro Taira vs. Jesus Santos Aguilar

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting