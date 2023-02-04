UFC Vegas 68 Results: Lewis vs. Spivac

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 68 results for the Lewis vs. Spivac event, a live blog of the main event, and more from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev.
Heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac will clash in the main event. Lewis has lost three of his past four fights, while Spivac has reeled off five wins in his past six outings.
Da Un Jung and Devin Clark will clash in a light heavyweight contest in the co-main event.
Check out UFC Vegas 68 results below.
Main card (ESPN+ at 1 a.m. ET)
Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac
Da Un Jung vs. Devin Clark
Marcin Tybura vs. Blagoy Ivanov
Yusaku Kinoshita vs. Adam Fugitt
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)
Toshiomi Kazama vs. Rinya Nakamura
Seung Guk Choi vs. Hyun Sung Park
Jun Yong Park vs. Denis Tiuliulin
