Bellator 290 Results: Bader vs. Fedor 2

MMA Fighting has Bellator 290 results for the Bader vs. Fedor 2 event, a live blog of the main event, and more from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif.
MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko will compete for the final time for the Bellator heavyweight title against Ryan Bader. Bader knocked out Emelianenko in the first round at Bellator 214 on Jan. 26, 2019.
Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen will put his title on the line against Anatoly Tokov in the co-main event.
Check out Bellator 290 results below.
Main Card (CBS and Paramount+ at 9 p.m. ET)
Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko
Johnny Eblen vs. Anatoly Tokov
Preliminary Card (MMA Fighting at 6 p.m. ET)
Neiman Gracie vs. Dante Schiro
Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov
Henry Corrales vs. Akhmed Magomedov
Chris Gonzalez vs. Max Rohskopf
Grant Neal vs. Karl Albrektsson
Alejandra Lara vs. Diana Avsaragova
Darrion Caldwell vs. Nikita Mikhailov
Isaiah Hokit vs. Peter Ishiguro
