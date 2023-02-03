 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bellator 290 staredowns: Watch Fedor Emelianenko’s final faceoff of legendary MMA career

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new

LOS ANGELES — Watch Fedor Emelianenko’s final faceoff of his legendary MMA career ahead of his retirement fight against Ryan Bader, plus the rest of Bellator 290’s main card staredowns.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting