UFC Vegas 68 weigh-in results: Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac make weight for main event

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac are both official for Saturday’s main event.

Though much was made of the slimmed down physique Lewis has sported in some recent social media posts, on Friday, “The Black Beast” still tipped the scales at the upper heavyweight limit of 265 pounds at the official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 68. Spivac, meanwhile, came in at 255.5 pounds.

This is the second time both men have successfully made weight for each other as the pair was originally set to headline UFC Vegas 65 in November, until Lewis was forced to withdraw from the bout on Fight Day due to illness.

In the co-main event, both Da Un Jung and Devin Clark had no trouble reaching the 205 pound mark, coming in at 205 and 204.5 pounds respectively.

20 other fighters also made weight on Friday in Las Vegas without issue, meaning the 12-fight card with go forward as planned tomorrow evening.

See the official UFC Vegas 68 weigh-in results below:

Main Card (ESPN+ at 1 a.m. ET)

Derrick Lewis (265) vs. Serghei Spivac (255.5)

Da Un Jung (205) vs. Devin Clark (204.5)

Marcin Tybura (253.5) vs. Blagoy Ivanov (256.5)

Doo Ho Choi (145.5) vs. Kyle Nelson (145.5)

Yusaku Kinoshita (170.5) vs. Adam Fugitt (170.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Jeka Saragih (155) vs. Anshul Jubli (155.5)

Jeong Yeong Lee (145) vs. Zha Yi (145.5)

Toshiomi Kazama (136) vs. Rinya Nakamura (135)

Seung Guk Choi (125.5) vs. Hyun Sung Park (124.5)

Ji Yeon Kim (125.5) vs. Mandy Bohm (125.5)

Jun Yong Park (185.5) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (186)

Tatsuro Taira (125.5) vs. Jesus Santos Aguilar (125)