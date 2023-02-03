 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Taila Santos vs. Erin Blanchfield elevated to new five-round main event of UFC Vegas 69

By Shaun Al-Shatti
/ new
UFC 275: Shevchenko v Santos Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

UFC Vegas 69 has a new headliner.

The previously booked flyweight bout on Feb. 18 between Taila Santos and Erin Blanchfield has been elevated to a five-round main event, the UFC announced Friday. The news comes after UFC Vegas 69’s original main event, Cory Sandhagen vs. Marlon Vera, was rescheduled to headline the UFC’s March 25 event in San Antonio.

Santos vs. Blanchfield is a pivotal bout for the women’s 125-pound division. The winner will likely put themselves in pole position to challenge for a UFC title shot.

Santos (19-2) is currently MMA Fighting’s No. 3 ranked flyweight in the world. She nearly made history in her most recent bout when she came within a hair’s breadth of upsetting UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. The 29-year-old Brazilian rode a four-fight win streak into the bout, which included victories over Joanne Wood and Molly McCann.

Blanchfield (10-1), MMA Fighting’s No. 9 ranked flyweight, is widely considered to be one of the top prospects in all of women’s MMA. She is a perfect 4-0 in the UFC and has dominated her competition, most recently scoring a first-round finish of McCann.

UFC Vegas 69 takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting