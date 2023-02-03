Heck of a Morning: Aljamain Sterling eyes featherweight move, UFC 284 promotion, more

Should Aljamain Sterling defeat Henry Cejudo in their targeted title fight in May, the current UFC bantamweight champion says he will likely make the move up to 145 pounds. While some fans have been harsh to Sterling for his comments, this shouldn’t come as any surprise as he’s been pondering this move for quite some time.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to Sterling’s potential move to featherweight and whether or not — if he beats Cejudo — if he should wait to fight Sean O’Malley before making the leap. Additionally, listener topics include the UFC’s promotion for UFC 284 and if it’s not getting the attention it rightfully deserves, the crowd at UFC 283, Bellator 290 storylines, why Johnny Eblen has the most to gain and lose during the busy weekend in MMA, UFC Vegas 68, Cory Sandhagen vs. Marlon Vera moving to the main event of UFC San Antonio in March, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.