Bellator 290 weigh-in results: Ryan Bader, Fedor Emelianenko on point for championship rematch, one fighter misses by almost 3 pounds

Fedor Emelianenko is set for his last ride.

At Friday’s official Bellator 290 weigh-ins for “The Last Emperor” weighed in at 236.2 pounds for what will be the final fight of his career, a heavyweight title fight rematch against Ryan Bader in Saturday’s main event. Bader, the defending champion, weighed in slightly lighter at 234.

This is a rematch of their Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix finals matchup in January 2019 that Bader won by 35-second knockout.

In the co-main event, middleweight champion Johnny Eblen and challenger Anatoly Tokov also successfully made weight, at 184 and 184.8 pounds, respectively.

Twenty-eight fighters weighed in Friday morning in Inglewood, Calif., and all made weight except for Diana Avsaragova. The undefeated flyweight came in almost three pounds over the limit for her fight with Alejandra Lara, tipping the scales at 128.8 pounds. The bout will proceed as a catchweight with Avsaragova forfeiting 25 percent of her purse as penalty.

See the official Bellator 290 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (CBS and Paramount+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Ryan Bader (234.4) vs. Fedor Emelianenko (236.2)

Johnny Eblen (184) vs. Anatoly Tokov (184.8)

Sabah Homasi (170.8) vs. Brennan Ward (170.8)

Preliminary Card (MMA Fighting at 6 p.m. ET)

Neiman Gracie (170.4) vs. Dante Schiro (170.6)

Lorenz Larkin (171) vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov (171)

Henry Corrales (145.6) vs. Akhmed Magomedov (145.2)

Steve Mowry (253.4) vs. Ali Isaev (261.8)

Chris Gonzalez (155.6) vs. Max Rohskopf (155.6)

Grant Neal (205.2) vs. Karl Albrektsson (205.2)

Alejandra Lara (125.8) vs. Diana Avsaragova (128.8)*

Darrion Caldwell (135.8) vs. Nikita Mikhailov (135.4)

Jaylon Bates (136) vs. Jornel Lugo (135)

Isaiah Hokit (145.6) vs. Peter Ishiguro (145)

Ethan Hughes (170.8) vs. Yusuf Karakaya (170.2)

