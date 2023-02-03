UFC Vegas 68 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 68 weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will have highlights of the official weigh-ins when available.

The UFC Vegas 68 weigh-ins begin at 2 p.m. ET.

In the main event, Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac can weigh no more than 266 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title heavyweight fight, and both hit the mark, making the main event official.

And with that, Serghei Spivac makes our main



[ #UFCVegas68 | Tomorrow | 10pmPT Main Card on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/uZNkGG3Mgb — UFC (@ufc) February 3, 2023

Check out UFC Vegas 68 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 1 a.m. ET)

Derrick Lewis (265) vs. Serghei Spivac (255.5)

Da Un Jung (205) vs. Devin Clark (204.5)

Marcin Tybura vs. Blagoy Ivanov (256.5)

Doo Ho Choi (145.5) vs. Kyle Nelson (145.5)

Yusaku Kinoshita (170.5) vs. Adam Fugitt (170.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Jeka Saragih (155) vs. Anshul Jubli (155.5)

Jeong Yeong Lee (145) vs. Zha Yi (145.5)

Toshiomi Kazama (136) vs. Rinya Nakamura (135)

Seung Guk Choi (125.5) vs. Hyun Sung Park (124.5)

Ji Yeon Kim (125.5) vs. Mandy Bohm (125.5)

Jun Yong Park (185.5) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (186)

Tatsuro Taira (125.5) vs. Jesus Santos Aguilar (125)