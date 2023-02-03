MMA Fighting has Bellator 290 weigh-in video for Saturday’s event at Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

In the main event, heavyweight champ Ryan Bader and former PRIDE champ Fedor Emelianenko can weigh no more than 265 pounds for their Bellator heavyweight title bout.

The Bellator 290 official weigh-ins will begin above at 12 p.m. ET, and MMA Fighting will have live video above. The ceremonial weigh-ins begin at 4 p.m. ET.

Get Bellator 290 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (CBS and Paramount+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Ryan Bader (234.4) vs. Fedor Emelianenko (236.2)

Johnny Eblen (184) vs. Anatoly Tokov (184.8)

Sabah Homasi (170.8) vs. Brennan Ward (170.8)

Preliminary Card (MMA Fighting at 6 p.m. ET)

Neiman Gracie (170.4) vs. Dante Schiro (170.6)

Lorenz Larkin (171) vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov (171)

Henry Corrales (145.6) vs. Akhmed Magomedov (145.2)

Steve Mowry (253.4) vs. Ali Isaev (261.8)

Chris Gonzalez (155.6) vs. Max Rohskopf (155.6)

Grant Neal (205.2) vs. Karl Albrektsson (205.2)

Alejandra Lara (125.8) vs. Diana Avsaragova (128.8)*

Darrion Caldwell (135.8) vs. Nikita Mikhailov (135.4)

Jaylon Bates (136) vs. Jornel Lugo (135)

Isaiah Hokit (145.6) vs. Peter Ishiguro (145)

Ethan Hughes (170.8) vs. Yusuf Karakaya (170.2)

*Avsaragova missed weight by 2.8 pounds for her flyweight bout against Alejandra Lara. The bout will proceed at a catchweight with Avsaragova forfeiting 25 percent of her purse as penalty