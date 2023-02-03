Morning Report: ‘Healthy’ Jiri Prochazka is the fighter to beat Jon Jones, according to ‘King Mo’ Lawal

Jiri Prochazka is the truth.

The now-former champion is waiting on the sidelines until his eventual return to action after a severe shoulder injury forced him out of action. Prochazka is chomping, at the bit, hoping a title return bout takes place sooner rather than later.

Ideally, Prochazka would face the new undisputed light heavyweight kingpin Jamahal Hill, but for “Denisa’s” old rival Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal, the sky is the limit for Czech Republic’s finest.

“I honestly think that a healthy Jiri is the style to beat Jon Jones,” King Mo told Chael Sonnen. “I think Jon Jones is a great fighter, probably one of the best of all time, but in order to beat someone that technical, you have to get in his ass. You have to fight him like it’s a three-minute tough-man bout. Jiri fights at a high pace. He’s reckless. He’s not gonna try to out-technique you, he’s just gonna try to beat you.

“I think that’s the style that would give Jon Jones problems. I’m not saying he’s gonna win, but that’s the style that Jon Jones at 205 would have issues with.”

Since Jones vacated the 205-pound title in early 2020, Prochazka has remained a model of consistency, debuting in the UFC with stellar knockout wins over former title challengers Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes. Prochazka first claimed light heavyweight gold with a June 2022 win over Glover Teixeira.

“Jiri was used to 20-5-5 and you see what he did when he made his debut in the UFC,” Lawal said. “Just, he was confident, had his hands down, had a good chin, had a great gas tank. To see him not tap [against Teixeira] was pretty f****** amazing. Jiri just sat there.”

TOP STORIES

Neglect. Derrick Lewis doesn’t want Dan Miragliotta reffing UFC Vegas 68 fight after past stoppages: ‘He’s got a conspiracy out on me’

BMF. Gilbert Burns responds to Jorge Masvidal: ‘I’m going to make that guy suffer so much in three rounds that it should be enough’

Relocation. Cory Sandhagen vs. Marlon Vera rebooked to headline March 25 UFC event

Debate. Coach: Johnny Eblen the ‘best middleweight on the planet’

VIDEO STEW

Fedor Emelianenko Explained: The Legend Of The Last Emperor

Between the Links.

UFC Vegas 68 & Bellator 290 Preview Show

Black History Month

Choi vs. Park Preview

Lee vs. Zha Preview

Eblen vs. Tokov | Crossroads

RIZIN Confession 117.

Technique of the Week.

Izzy’s new ink.

Fancy UFC 283 Recap.

LISTEN UP

DAMN! They Were Good. MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew, Shaheen Al-Shatti, Alexander K. Lee, and E. Casey Leydon celebrate the GOAT, Fedor Emelianenko, before the last walk of ‘The Last Emperor’

Heck of a Morning. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses Bellator 290 vs. UFC Vegas 68, Bellator honoring legends for Fedor’s final fight

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Anticipation.

Missed opportunity.

Logan Paul made a mistake not doing a ONE partnership for his Prime drinks.



Could have had “Prime on ONE on ONE on Prime Video” — Jonathan of Kowloon & Cotai (@GlobeSvcs) February 1, 2023

Leg kick challenge...

This is one savage way of having fun... Watch until the end to find out who won



Would you play this game? pic.twitter.com/BFPHYzClMO — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) February 2, 2023

Back at it.

Pantera meets the Diamond.

Alright.

Russian version of DC vs Stefan Struve pic.twitter.com/SR3mdXuh1r — Patrick St-Pierre (@patrickallsyms) February 2, 2023

Comradery.

. @JFlashGordonMMA was super integral in me going sober almost 5yrs ago.



When he says he’s there to help, he means it ❤️ https://t.co/iZYXaIPsjS — Jessy Jess (@missjessyjess) February 2, 2023

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Brendan Loughnane (26-4) vs. Marlon Moraes (23-10-1); 2023 PFL 1, April 1

Rob Wilkinson (11-2) vs. Thiago Santos (22-11); 2023 PFL 1, April 1

Ante Delija (23-5) vs. Yorgan De Castro (6-3); 2023 PFL 2, April 7

Larissa Pacheco (19-4) vs. Julia Budd (16-5); 2023 PFL 2, April 7

Olivier Aubin-Mercier (17-5) vs. Shane Burgos (15-3); 2023 PFL 3, April 14

Sadibou Sy (13-6-2, 1 NC) vs. Jarrah Al-Silawi (18-4); 2023 PFL 3, April 14

FINAL THOUGHTS

Oh, how I wish we could see it. Just fascinated by Jones returning at all, to be honest. Thanks for reading!

EXIT POLL

Poll Who is Jones’ biggest threat at 205? Prochazka

Hill

Ankalaev

Blachowicz

Other vote view results 57% Prochazka (182 votes)

9% Hill (30 votes)

19% Ankalaev (62 votes)

1% Blachowicz (6 votes)

11% Other (37 votes) 317 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it. Also follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.