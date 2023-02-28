Heck of a Morning: Is Jones vs. Gane the most compelling fight currently on the UFC calendar?

The countdown is on to UFC 285 and the return of Jon Jones, as he makes his heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane for the UFC heavyweight title, which was vacated by Francis Ngannou when he left the promotion. With so many storylines and unknowns with Jones’ comeback fight following a three-year layoff, is Saturday’s main event the most intriguing and compelling fight currently on the UFC’s calendar?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck gives his thoughts on the matchup and how it stacks up to the rest of the announced bouts on the 2023 slate for the UFC. Additionally, listener topics include the current discussion about near wardrobe malfunctions for UFC women fighters and how it can be addressed, career trajectories of Jalin Turner and Cody Garbrandt ahead of UFC 285, where Tatiana Suarez goes from her UFC Vegas 70 submission win, Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler, Jake Paul losing to Tommy Fury, and more.

