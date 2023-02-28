Amanda Serrano injured, rematch with Katie Taylor postponed

It looks like we’ll have to wait a little while longer to see Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano run things back.

Taylor and Serrano were set to rematch their epic clash from 2022 on May 20, in Dublin; however, on Tuesday, Matchroom Boxing announced that an injury to Serrano has forced the fight to be postponed.

“Due to an injury sustained by Amanda Serran, Matchroom Boxing and Most Valuable Promotions regret to announce that the Taylor-Serrano II bout on May 20 in Dublin will not go ahead as planned. The teams are in discussions about finding a revised date for the bout. Further details will follow in due course.”

Taylor and Serrano first met in a historic bout on April 30 of 2022. The bout was the first women’s boxing match to headline Madison Square Garden and lived up to the hype, being widely considered one of the best fights of 2022. Taylor won the bout by split decision, retaining her lightweight titles and her undefeated record.

Since then, the two women went on to face other challengers in their respective weight classes, with Taylor taking a unanimous decision over Karen Carabajal, and Serrano winning unanimous decisions over Sarah Mahfoud and Erika Cruz to become the undisputed featherweight champion, setting up the rematch.