Morning Report: Paddy Pimblett admits he was bothered Nate Diaz, Joe Rogan thought he lost Jared Gordon fight

Paddy Pimblett’s most recent victory was arguably the most controversial MMA decision of 2022.

Believing that Pimblett should have lost a decision to Jared Gordon at UFC 282 this past December was a common viewpoint throughout the community. Whether it came from fans or fighters, Gordon seemingly had the edge in support. Unfortunately for Gordon, the judges saw things differently.

Gordon lost the fight by unanimous decision with all three judges scoring it 29-28 for Pimblett. “The Baddy” is currently on mend with an ankle injury suffered before the bout and aggravated during. Pimblett is set for surgery on March 6 and plans to fight before 2023’s end, but until then, he’ll have to continue enduring the sound of robbery claims.

“I don’t care what most armchairs say, to be honest,” Pimblett told MMA Junkie. “That doesn’t bother me. When pros like Nate Diaz say I didn’t win, Joe Rogan saying I didn’t win, that’s when you think, ‘F*****g hell.’ But people who sit in their armchairs and comment on YouTube and Instagram, I don’t care about. It’s actual pros who thought I lost.

“I was with Chuck Liddell last week and he was saying, ‘I don’t know what people are so hung up about. It’s a close fight, but it’s not a robbery.’ I didn’t finish him so everyone’s against me.”

Pimblett, 28, has become a popular target for his fellow rising lightweights to target with callouts. Recently linked to a possible matchup with Drew Dober, Pimblett put those talks to bed as his recovery timetable is obviously uncertain.

Meanwhile, Gordon will aim to rebound with a potential win over Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 71 on April 22. Should Gordon be available around the time Pimblett is ready to return, a rematch is something the British superstar is willing to make a reality.

“I still think I won,” Pimblett said. “I won the first two rounds. The first round was closer than I thought on the night. I thought he won the third by just pushing me against the wall, but I think he got like two significant strikes in that round altogether. So, how ever you score the first round, but I score the first two rounds for me.

“If everyone wants to see it again, I don’t mind beating him up at the end of the year. Hopefully, he beats Bobby Green and then if he wants to fight towards the back end of the year, I’m game. I’ll finish him.”

FINAL THOUGHTS

Just judging by Dana White’s comments after Pimblett vs. Gordon 1, I think Gordon is s*** out of luck when it comes to getting a rematch. If he destroys Bobby Green then he definitely isn’t getting it because he’ll look like an even bigger threat than he already is. If he loses, well, then he loses. It’s over and done with.

