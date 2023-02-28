KSI prefers fighting Joe Fournier over Tyron Woodley next: ‘This guy has not won a fight since 2018’

Tyron Woodley may miss out on fighting KSI yet again.

In January, the British YouTube personality knocked out professional esports player FaZe Temperrr at his Misfits Boxing event in London; however, Temperrr was not supposed to be KSI’s opponent. Originally, KSI was set to face Woodley in a boxing match, while Logan Paul fought Dillon Danis in a double headliner. But when Paul was forced out of the event due to injury, KSI instead opted to fight Danis, leaving Woodley out of the conversation. And when Danis ultimately pulled out of the bout on short notice, KSI instead chose Temperrr to be his replacement opponent and knocked him out in the first round.

The entire situation left Woodley livid, but with KSI in the market for another opponent before potentially facing Jake Paul at the end of the year, Woodley would seemingly be a frontrunner for the opportunity.

Except KSI says he’s currently leaning toward a different opponent.

“I think for me in May, it’s between Woodley and Joe Fournier,” KSI said on The MMA Hour.

“I’m looking at Woodley and I’m like, this guy has not won a fight since 2018. He’s been on a six-fight losing streak. Do I really need to fight this guy? Or should I fight someone like Joe Fournier, who is 9-0, fights boxers, none of this MMA stuff, he’s a pro boxer, he’s had an international belt at some point. ... He’s that guy. And then you’ve got Woodley. The only reason I would fight Woodley is to prove to everyone that I could knock him out faster than Jake could. So I’m just trying to weigh it up and see what makes more sense for me.”

“People want to see me get tested,” KSI added. “I fought Swarmz and Pineda, wasn’t a test. They were like, ‘Whatever, nobody cares.’ Funny thing is, they both won their fights after. But then I fight Temperrr. I was meant to fight Dillon Danis but he p****** out. I fight Temperrr, destroy him, and people are like, again, ‘Not a challenge.’ Cool.

“I need to challenge myself then. I’ve been trying to challenge myself. People were like, ‘Temperrr is going to give me a problem, Temperrr’s long, he’s tall, he’s rangy, he proved to be a problem for other fighters in the YouTube scene.’ Then I go in and knock him out like it’s nothing. I think for me, people are trying to see my level, see where I struggle, so I feel like fighting someone like Joe Fournier makes sense. But then it’s like, should I also shut some people up with Woodley?”

Fournier is a businessman, influencer, and boxer, with a 9-0 (1 NC) professional record. He also won a WBA International light heavyweight title in 2017 by knocking out Wilmer Mejia. Those credentials certainly would make him the toughest test of KSI’s boxing career, but some have suggested, Jake Paul included, that Woodley would be a more deserving competitor. But it appears KSI does not agree.

“I’m looking towards Joe,” KSI said. “That would be May 13. Wembley.”

Sorry, Tyron. Better luck next time.