PFL 2 full card announced, featuring Larissa Pacheco vs. Julia Budd

The PFL has announced its finalized lineup for its second event of 2023.

Heavyweights and featherweights will be in action on April 7 at PFL 2, which takes place at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. Champions Ante Delija and Larissa Pacheco compete in the top two fights of the night.

See the league’s announcement for the 11-fight card below.

In the main event, 2022 heavyweight champion Delija (23-5) fights Yorgan De Castro (9-3). Delija is coming off of a first-round knockout of Matheus Scheffel that earned him a tournament title, while De Castro most recently fought for Eagle FC where he went 2-0 with wins over former UFC champion Junior dos Santos and Shaun Asher.

The co-main event sees 2022 featherweight champion Pacheco (19-4) face former Bellator champion Julia Budd (16-5). Pacheco capped off her 2022 campaign with an upset win over rival Kayla Harrison, becoming the first fighter to defeat the two-time Olympic gold medal-winning judoka.

Budd has lost her past two fights and has won just once since debuting with the PFL at the tail-end of the 2021 season. Her 2022 campaign was derailed by a loss to Genah Fabian, an injury forcing her out of a matchup with Harrison, and then a split decision loss to the debuting Aspen Ladd at the PFL season finale.

Rounding out the main card are a pair of heavyweight bouts as Bruno Cappelozza (15-6) fights Scheffel (17-9), and Renan Ferreira (9-3) fights league debutant Rizvan Kuniev (12-2-1).

Seven preliminary bouts were also made official, including Ladd making her PFL regular season debut against Olena Kolesnyk.

See the announced PFL 2 lineup below.

Main Card (ESPN, 10 p.m. ET)

Ante Delija vs. Yorgan De Castro

Larissa Pacheco vs. Julia Budd

Bruno Cappelozza vs. Matheus Scheffel

Renan Ferreira vs. Rizvan Kuniev

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Olena Kolesnyk vs. Aspen Ladd

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. TBA

Martina Jindrova vs. Amber Leibrock

Marcelo Nunes vs. Maurice Greene

Denis Goltsov vs. Michal Andryszak

Amanda Leve vs. Karolina Sobek

Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Yoko Higashi