PFL 2 full card announced, featuring Larissa Pacheco vs. Julia Budd

The PFL has announced its finalized lineup for its second event of 2023.
Heavyweights and featherweights will be in action on April 7 at PFL 2, which takes place at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. Champions Ante Delija and Larissa Pacheco compete in the top two fights of the night.
See the league’s announcement for the 11-fight card below.
OFFICIAL: #2023PFL2 is set!— PFL (@PFLMMA) February 27, 2023
[ #2023PFL2 | Sat, April 7th | 9pm ET | ️https://t.co/hxZi2fDDKB ] pic.twitter.com/OxVoXCKKmh
In the main event, 2022 heavyweight champion Delija (23-5) fights Yorgan De Castro (9-3). Delija is coming off of a first-round knockout of Matheus Scheffel that earned him a tournament title, while De Castro most recently fought for Eagle FC where he went 2-0 with wins over former UFC champion Junior dos Santos and Shaun Asher.
The co-main event sees 2022 featherweight champion Pacheco (19-4) face former Bellator champion Julia Budd (16-5). Pacheco capped off her 2022 campaign with an upset win over rival Kayla Harrison, becoming the first fighter to defeat the two-time Olympic gold medal-winning judoka.
Budd has lost her past two fights and has won just once since debuting with the PFL at the tail-end of the 2021 season. Her 2022 campaign was derailed by a loss to Genah Fabian, an injury forcing her out of a matchup with Harrison, and then a split decision loss to the debuting Aspen Ladd at the PFL season finale.
Rounding out the main card are a pair of heavyweight bouts as Bruno Cappelozza (15-6) fights Scheffel (17-9), and Renan Ferreira (9-3) fights league debutant Rizvan Kuniev (12-2-1).
Seven preliminary bouts were also made official, including Ladd making her PFL regular season debut against Olena Kolesnyk.
See the announced PFL 2 lineup below.
Main Card (ESPN, 10 p.m. ET)
Ante Delija vs. Yorgan De Castro
Larissa Pacheco vs. Julia Budd
Bruno Cappelozza vs. Matheus Scheffel
Renan Ferreira vs. Rizvan Kuniev
Preliminary Card (ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, 6:30 p.m. ET)
Olena Kolesnyk vs. Aspen Ladd
Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. TBA
Martina Jindrova vs. Amber Leibrock
Marcelo Nunes vs. Maurice Greene
Denis Goltsov vs. Michal Andryszak
Amanda Leve vs. Karolina Sobek
Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Yoko Higashi
Loading comments...