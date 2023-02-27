UFC 285 commentary team set: Joe Rogan makes 2023 debut for the return of Jon Jones against Ciryl Gane

Joe Rogan will be back on the headsets for the long-awaited octagon return of Jon Jones.

A UFC official confirmed to MMA Fighting on Monday that Rogan will make his return to the color commentary seat for the first time in 2023 at UFC 285, which takes place Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be headlined by Jones taking on Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight title.

Rogan returns to the broadcast team for the first time since UFC 282 this past December, and will be joined by lead play-by-play voice Jon Anik, and former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier.

Megan Olivi will once again serve as the roving reporter, while the desk will include current light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith, along with former UFC champion Rashad Evans.

Jones returns to action for the first time since defeating Dominick Reyes in his final light heavyweight title defense against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. Gane, a former interim champion, will look to capture the undisputed title after Francis Ngannou parted ways with the promotion earlier this year.

In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko will look for her eighth title defense of her flyweight title as she takes on Alexa Grasso.