Jake Paul opens as underdog in potential Tommy Fury rematch

Jake Paul suffered his first boxing loss at the hands of Tommy Fury. According to the oddsmakers, he might go 0-2 against his rival if they fight again.

Following Fury’s split decision win over Paul in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, betting site Sportsbetting.ag laid out odds for a potential rematch between the two celebrity boxers, with Paul opening as a slight underdog at +130 and Fury the slight favorite at -150. The line has since moved for Paul, who now sits at +120.

That means a $100 wager on Paul would net a $220 return, while the same wager on Fury would net a return of $166.67. Paul has an implied winning percentage of 45 percent, with Fury at 60 percent.

At this moment, both fighters are amenable to running it back, with Paul having a guaranteed rematch clause in the bout agreement. Both said that they would like to run it back during their post-fight interviews.

Should they fight again, this would be the second rematch of Paul’s brief boxing career.

Paul defeated former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley via split decision in August 2021 and then immediately fought Woodley again the following December when “The Chosen One” stepped in as a replacement for an injured Fury. Paul scored a stunning knockout of Woodley in the sixth round of their rematch.