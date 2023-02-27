Nate Diaz blasts Logan Paul for talking trash during Jake Paul-Tommy Fury fight: ‘This guy needs his ass beat’

Nate Diaz knows one influencer he’d like to get his hands on.

During Sunday’s Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury boxing match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Paul’s brother Logan — who is similarly famous for his YouTube exploits as well as his ventures into combat sports — was given a live mic for an interview between rounds. He took the opportunity to taunt Fury, which drew Diaz’s ire afterwards.

Diaz shared video of the incident and commented on the situation on Twitter.

This guy needs his ass beat

And who let the spoiled lil bitch yell obnoxious shit during the fight ? pic.twitter.com/6OrMsj8IRE — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 27, 2023

“This guy needs his ass beat,” Diaz wrote. “And who let the spoiled lil b**** yell obnoxious s*** during the fight?

Jake went on to lose to fury via split decision. It was the first loss for “The Problem Child,” who was 6-0 heading into the contest with wins over MMA stars Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren on his résumé. He openly discussed the possibility of fighting Diaz following his win over Silva this past October.

Logan was involved in a notable boxing match himself recently, having met the legendary Floyd Mayweather in an eight-round exhibition bout in June 2021. He is currently signed to the WWE and is expected to make an appearance at the promotion’s WrestleMania 39 event, which takes place across two days on April 1 and 2.

Diaz recently parted ways with the UFC and signs point to him stepping into the world of boxing for his next fight, though whether it will be against either of the Paul brothers remains to be seen.