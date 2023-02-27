Morning Report: KSI revels in Jake Paul’s loss to Tommy Fury: ‘I stay winning!’

After this weekend, KSI appears to be on top of the world.

On Sunday, Jake Paul suffered the first defeat of his boxing career, losing a competitive split decision to Tommy Fury in their long-awaited grudge match. Though Paul did score a knockdown in the final round, he struggled to deal with the jab and combinations of Fury for much of the fight, and in general struggled to get consistent offense going. And no one was happier about this than KSI.

Tweeting during the bout and then after the official decision was announced, the British YouTuber engaged in some good, old-fashioned schadenfreude at Paul’s expense, mocking Paul’s performance and claiming he’d make short work of his fellow YouTube boxer.

Jake Paul tryna copy my bounce lmao. Funny thing is, he has no idea what he’s doing with it — ksi (@KSI) February 26, 2023

Honestly I would destroy both Jake Paul and Tommy Fury — ksi (@KSI) February 26, 2023

“Hey, yo! [Mimics smoking] Ah! Don’t mind me, just smoking on that Jake Paul pack! Honestly, Jake Paul, trash! Tommy Fury, trash! [Cackling laughter]”

As the two most prominent names in the “Influencer Boxing” scene, KSI has been pursuing a fight with Paul for some time, calling Paul “a fraud” and saying he wanted to be the one to expose “The Problem Child.” Paul, meanwhile, previously said he’s losing interest in the bout because KSI has yet to beat anyone with any combat sports experience at all, instead knocking out fellow influencers. And that interest has waned even more following his loss, as Paul said he intends to exercise his rematch clause immediately for another shot at Fury.

The timeline still could work out though, as KSI previously said he wants to face Paul in December in Cardiff Stadium. Before then he will have his own hurdles to get past as he’s targeting a May boxing match against either Tyron Woodley or Joe Fournier, either of whom would be a step up in competition for him. In the meantime though, KSI seems content to simply enjoy Tommy Fury’s great victory.

“Jake! You see, the problem with you, man, the reason why you lost, is because you weren’t drinking Prime, baby. [Cackling laughter] I stay winning! I stay winning, b****!”

Don’t judge me by my wins, judge me by my losses. Congrats to Tommy, his team and his family. Thank you to everyone that tuned in. Saudi Arabia thank you as well. I will be back. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 27, 2023

This guy needs his ass beat

And who let the spoiled lil bitch yell obnoxious shit during the fight ? pic.twitter.com/6OrMsj8IRE — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 27, 2023

Dear @jakepaul thanks for carrying the sport of boxing . — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 27, 2023

Solid display from Jake Paul and Tommy Fury #PaulFury — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 26, 2023

I’ve never hated on @jakepaul but now is the time he can quiet all the haters. Lose and get back in there, that’s what makes you a fighter. — Zac Pauga (@ZacPauga) February 27, 2023

No power, makes me want to dust off the gloves! — Dan Henderson (@danhendo) February 26, 2023

@jakepaul lost to a part time boxer... LMAO Tommy Furry fought 1 time in 2022.... and his opponents have a combined record of 29-250++ lmao!!!!



Can jake paul box... yes.. is he good.. no..... — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 27, 2023

You guys are clowns and jokes @jakepaul funny you guys tried to get support by talking about how bad fighters pay is. How many fighters were included in that shit drink deal? Don’t worry I’ll wait….. Go back to you’re content house and make videos. #richlosers https://t.co/lqZxeqH0SJ — Michael Johnson (@Menace155) February 27, 2023

Tyron Woodley reacting to KSI.

Coming from someone that won't risk and fight anyone! Fought two guys in one night instead of me. Sent me a deal and took Dillon. Dillon pulled out you called Tempur. @jakepaul tied up in a rematch. Let your balls finally drop! @ksi May 12th Abu Dhabi what's the excuse!? https://t.co/yHB0qcqhzv — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) February 26, 2023

Man gotta be trolling at this point.

Man I just finished watching my Thiago Santos fight again. I think it’s crazy that you guys consider gane the most technical kickboxer I’ve ever faced. Everything Thiago did have bad intentions on it. Dude had lightning speed, power, explosiveness. Crazy versatility. — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 27, 2023

ganes last three opponents had terrible defense. Those guys couldn’t stop a kick if their life depended on it. He’s fought flat footed boxers his last three fights — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 27, 2023

Best wrestler he ever fought was Francis, that’s wild — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 27, 2023

No offense to my boy Derek Lewis, I love Derek. — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 27, 2023

I like it. Simple, easy to remember.

Punch him really hard in the face https://t.co/31YIh01kPg — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) February 27, 2023

