 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Morning Report: KSI revels in Jake Paul’s loss to Tommy Fury: ‘I stay winning!’

By Jed Meshew Updated
/ new
Boxing in London - KSI v FaZe Temper
KSI
Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

After this weekend, KSI appears to be on top of the world.

On Sunday, Jake Paul suffered the first defeat of his boxing career, losing a competitive split decision to Tommy Fury in their long-awaited grudge match. Though Paul did score a knockdown in the final round, he struggled to deal with the jab and combinations of Fury for much of the fight, and in general struggled to get consistent offense going. And no one was happier about this than KSI.

Tweeting during the bout and then after the official decision was announced, the British YouTuber engaged in some good, old-fashioned schadenfreude at Paul’s expense, mocking Paul’s performance and claiming he’d make short work of his fellow YouTube boxer.

“Hey, yo! [Mimics smoking] Ah! Don’t mind me, just smoking on that Jake Paul pack! Honestly, Jake Paul, trash! Tommy Fury, trash! [Cackling laughter]”

As the two most prominent names in the “Influencer Boxing” scene, KSI has been pursuing a fight with Paul for some time, calling Paul “a fraud” and saying he wanted to be the one to expose “The Problem Child.” Paul, meanwhile, previously said he’s losing interest in the bout because KSI has yet to beat anyone with any combat sports experience at all, instead knocking out fellow influencers. And that interest has waned even more following his loss, as Paul said he intends to exercise his rematch clause immediately for another shot at Fury.

The timeline still could work out though, as KSI previously said he wants to face Paul in December in Cardiff Stadium. Before then he will have his own hurdles to get past as he’s targeting a May boxing match against either Tyron Woodley or Joe Fournier, either of whom would be a step up in competition for him. In the meantime though, KSI seems content to simply enjoy Tommy Fury’s great victory.

“Jake! You see, the problem with you, man, the reason why you lost, is because you weren’t drinking Prime, baby. [Cackling laughter] I stay winning! I stay winning, b****!”

TOP STORIES

Boxing. Tommy Fury beats Jake Paul by split decision in back-and-forth battle over 8 rounds.

Results. Brendan Allen stuns Andre Muniz in new main event at UFC Vegas 70.

Results. Yaroslav Amosov defends title at Bellator 291, brilliant in first fight since Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Results. Phil De Fries gets revenge on Todd Duffee with first-round mauling at KSW 79.

Flat. Jake Paul ‘felt kind of flat’ in Tommy Fury loss, snubs KSI fight for rematch.

Reaction. Emotional Ryan Spann reacts to cancellation of UFC Vegas 70 main event with Nikita Krylov.

Exhibition. Floyd Mayweather cruises, styles on Aaron Chalmers in exhibition bout.

VIDEO STEW

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury Post Show.

UFC Vegas 70 Post Show.

UFC 285 Countdown.

Stephan Bonnar celebration of life.

Paddy Pimblett making friends in California.

LISTEN UP

On To The Next One. Matches to make following UFC Vegas 70.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Reactions.

Tyron Woodley reacting to KSI.

Man gotta be trolling at this point.

I like it. Simple, easy to remember.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Thanks for reading and see y’all tomorrow!

EXIT POLL

Poll

Who wins the rematch?

view results
  • 36%
    Jake Paul
    (40 votes)
  • 63%
    Tommy Fury
    (71 votes)
111 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it. Also follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.

In This Stream

Morning Report: UFC and MMA News, Multimedia and Hot Clicks

View all 2671 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting