The MMA Hour with Chael Sonnen in studio, Valentina Shevchenko, Yaroslav Amosov, and Phil De Fries

By Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Recapping a busy weekend in combat sports with Bellator 291, UFC Vegas 70, KSW 79 and Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul.

2 p.m.: Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov reflects on his win over Logan Storley at Bellator 291.

2:20 p.m.: KSW heavyweight champ Phil De Fries talks about his dominant win over Todd Duffee at KSW 79.

2:40 p.m.: UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko previews her UFC 285 title defense against Alexa Grasso.

3 p.m.: My old pal Chael Sonnen joins me in studio to talk about all the latest MMA and boxing news.

4 p.m.: Parlay Pals are back to look at best bets over the weekend and UFC 285.

