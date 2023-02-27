The MMA Hour with Chael Sonnen in studio, Valentina Shevchenko, Yaroslav Amosov, and Phil De Fries

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Recapping a busy weekend in combat sports with Bellator 291, UFC Vegas 70, KSW 79 and Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul.

2 p.m.: Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov reflects on his win over Logan Storley at Bellator 291.

2:20 p.m.: KSW heavyweight champ Phil De Fries talks about his dominant win over Todd Duffee at KSW 79.

2:40 p.m.: UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko previews her UFC 285 title defense against Alexa Grasso.

3 p.m.: My old pal Chael Sonnen joins me in studio to talk about all the latest MMA and boxing news.

4 p.m.: Parlay Pals are back to look at best bets over the weekend and UFC 285.

