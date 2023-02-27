Tommy Fury welcomes rematch with Jake Paul: ‘I’m pretty sure I can get the stoppage next time’

For the past two and a half years, Tommy Fury has faced loads of criticism that he was ducking Jake Paul and didn’t really want the fight after two previous attempts to book the matchup fell apart.

On Sunday, Fury answered back rather emphatically by handing Paul the first loss of his boxing career after earning a split decision in an eight-round main event from Saudi Arabia. Throughout the fight, Fury just looked like the better technical boxer as he displayed a good jab, solid accuracy and better output to help him secure the victory.

Paul definitely had his moments — most notably a flash knockdown in the final round — but Fury says the fight went pretty much as expected.

“At the end of the day, he was very similar to what I watched on tape,” Fury said at the post-fight press conference. “He didn’t really do a lot but it was just everything. Don’t forget, I’m only 23 years old, the weight of the world on my shoulders tonight. My Mrs. gave birth three weeks ago, it was a hell of a lot going on and I’m just happy I came out with my team, my dad and everybody else and we’re leaving with a win, we’re leaving with a belt.

“It’s just the best feeling in the world because over the past two and a half years, this is all that’s consumed my life. Walking out in public, ‘you backed out of two fights, you’re scared of Jake Paul, you’re not a real fighter.’ Tonight, I showed everybody that I ain’t scared of no one and I can cut it at the big dance.”

While Fury promised a devastating finish, he still connected with the better punches throughout the fight, although he acknowledges some mistakes were made.

In particular, Fury believes if he would have actually pushed the pace on Paul a little bit more that he could have gotten the finish rather than getting the nod on the judges’ scorecards.

“What can they say now? Me and Jake Paul fought in the ring. I came out the winner,” Fury said. “I landed clear, great shots, quality shots. He threw a lot of shots but he also missed a lot of shots.

“Listen, take nothing away from Jake Paul, he’s a good game, lad. I’m pretty sure if we get it on again in the future, I’ll be able to stop him. I feel like in the fight, if I had pressed him a little bit more, I could have got him out of there but at the end of the day, what more can you ask for.”

As part of the contract for the fight, Paul had a clause added that would allow him to demand an immediate rematch, which sounds like exactly what he wants.

Fury is absolutely on board with that plan because he not only wants to fight Paul again but he also hopes to improve upon his performance so he can provide a more definitive ending.

“100 percent [in for the rematch],” Fury said. “At the end of the day, this was my first main event. The world was watching this fight. I have that experience behind me now. So when I go into another big dance like this, I’ll have this behind me and I’ll know how to cope with it.

“Having been in the ring with Jake once, I’m pretty sure I can get the stoppage next time.”

With a perfect 9-0 record following this latest win, Fury is anxious to move forward with his boxing career but he can’t ignore the attention that was paid to his fight with Paul.

That will only help build up the anticipation for the rematch with Fury looking forward to shaking off those pre-fight jitters and giving Paul more than he can handle the second time around.

“I always said I would win the fight. Now I’m sat up here the winner,” Fury said. “I knew I was more skillful than Jake Paul. I didn’t have a lot of experience being the main event. I went out there, everybody was chanting, the whole world was watching this fight. I showed everybody that I can come to the big dance and I can deliver. That’s the main thing.

“I don’t see any other boxer that’s been on a stage like this with eight fights. I’m not the most active guy as well, everybody can see that, so I’ll just get more fights and get a lot better. At the end of the day, I’m pretty sure if you see the rematch, I’ll be able to get him out of there. Cause I feel like in this fight, if I pressed him a little bit more, it would have gone [to a knockout]. But you live and you learn and thank you lord, amen.”