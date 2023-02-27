On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 70

Brendan Allen silenced the critics and busted a bunch of parlays when he submitted the Andre Muniz in what became the main event of UFC Vegas 70 this past Saturday. With the middleweight division in an interesting spot, what makes sense for Allen’s next fight following the biggest win of his career?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee attempt to answer that question from a matchmaking perspective. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Tatiana Suarez following her successful return to the octagon with a submission of Montana De La Rosa in a flyweight bout, Augusto Sakai after his victory over Don’Tale Mayes, along with fellow victors Mike Mallott, Jordan Leavitt and more.

