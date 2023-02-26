Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury post-fight show: Is the Jake Paul boxing experiment over?

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury finally faced off in the boxing ring to settle their longstanding rivalry, and it was Fury who emerged with a split decision over the YouTuber-turned-fighter. It was a competitive back-and-forth fight, and arguably the most high-profile bout yet for the crossover boxing stars.

Join MMA Fighting’s Alexander K. Lee, Damon Martin, and E. Casey Leydon as we break down how Fury and Paul fared in their grudge match. Did the fight live up to the hype? Did either man achieve glory? Will there be an immediate rematch? And if not, what’s next for Fury and Paul following their showdown?

The panel also discusses the state of influencer boxing following a weekend that saw Floyd Mayweather take on reality TV star and former Bellator fighter Aaron Chalmers in an exhibition bout. Has this trend run its course, or are there still plenty of money matchups to be made?

Watch the Paul vs. Fury post-fight show above, or an audio-only version of the show can also be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you get your pods.