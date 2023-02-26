‘That script was fraudulent’: Fighters react to Tommy Fury’s split call over Jake Paul

Jake Paul is no longer an undefeated boxer after Tommy Fury outboxed him over eight rounds to capture a split decision.

Two judges scored the fight for Fury via 76-73 scores, while one dissented for Fury by a 75-74 score.

Paul knocked down Fury in the eighth and final round of the cruiserweight fight in Saudi Arabia, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Fury’s superior output and punching accuracy. Both fighters were deducted a point for repeated head clashes that left Fury with a cut over his left eye.

Paul immediately asked to exercise a rematch clause in his contract with Fury, setting the table for a rematch.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury on Sunday.

Honestly I would destroy both Jake Paul and Tommy Fury — ksi (@KSI) February 26, 2023

Coming from someone that won't risk and fight anyone! Fought two guys in one night instead of me. Sent me a deal and took Dillon. Dillon pulled out you called Tempur. @jakepaul tied up in a rematch. Let your balls finally drop! @ksi May 12th Abu Dhabi what's the excuse!? https://t.co/yHB0qcqhzv — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) February 26, 2023

alright who wants it https://t.co/w7F86B2hbD — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) February 26, 2023

Close fight that #PaulFury — Jake Hadley (@JakeHadleyMMA) February 26, 2023

Fury by UD, but we’ll see… — JOSH EMMETT (@JoshEmmettUFC) February 26, 2023

Great fight. Too close to score. #jakepaulvstommyfurry — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) February 26, 2023

Jake gets scored the knocked down but Fury won the final round. I have Fury with the win. #PaulVsFury — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 26, 2023

This decision is gonna annoy people — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 26, 2023

2 amateur fighting boxing ‍♂️, fun to watch but they are not good , #PaulFury — Johnny Walker (@JohnnyWalker) February 26, 2023

75-74 Paul 76-73 Fury 76-73 fury!!!!!!!!!! Wow!!!!!!! — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) February 26, 2023

I respect Jake man he got a chin on him frfr glad got the decision rt tommy won clearly — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 26, 2023

That script was fraudulent — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) February 26, 2023

Tommy Fury beats Jake Paul . I see a rematch coming . Y’all ain’t slick #PaulFury — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 26, 2023

They gave it to right guy, both fought hard and served themselves well. #PaulFury — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) February 26, 2023

I was right. This fight went exactly on script because this is in code. The opposite of everything written is what was orchestrated to happen. Went off without a hitch.



Perfectly executed fight fixing. pic.twitter.com/dGtUHTQ55s — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) February 26, 2023

Thank God! I was scared for a moment

#PaulFury — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) February 26, 2023

Man you know Jake is regretting that bet right about now #PaulFury — Wonderboy (@WonderboyMMA) February 26, 2023

There’s a lot of room for growth for Paul. I felt Tyson Fury was edging it out as well. These guys both made a nice bag! #PaulFury — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 26, 2023

That was scored correctly. At least for the 2 judges. #PaulVsFury — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 26, 2023

Respect to @jakepaul, from where he came from to where he is now. — John Wayne Makdessi (@JohnMakdessi) February 26, 2023

Congrats to tommy fury and jake paul

Put on show but split decision??

Only knock down in fight. pic.twitter.com/UIgQdGozWR — Roy Nelson (@roynelsonmma) February 26, 2023

Paul vs Fury 2 should take place on Mars. @elonmusk as ref. — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) February 26, 2023

Tommy Fury, can’t say I’m surprised… — Nico Ali Walsh (@NicoAliX74) February 26, 2023