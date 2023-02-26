 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘That script was fraudulent’: Fighters react to Tommy Fury’s split call over Jake Paul

By Steven Marrocco
/ new
Jake Paul v Tommy Fury Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images

Jake Paul is no longer an undefeated boxer after Tommy Fury outboxed him over eight rounds to capture a split decision.

Two judges scored the fight for Fury via 76-73 scores, while one dissented for Fury by a 75-74 score.

Paul knocked down Fury in the eighth and final round of the cruiserweight fight in Saudi Arabia, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Fury’s superior output and punching accuracy. Both fighters were deducted a point for repeated head clashes that left Fury with a cut over his left eye.

Paul immediately asked to exercise a rematch clause in his contract with Fury, setting the table for a rematch.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury on Sunday.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting